CNFinance (CNF) Issues Earnings Results

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports.

NYSE:CNF opened at $5.52 on Tuesday. CNFinance has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $7.74.

About CNFinance

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners, and loan lending agency services for banks. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

