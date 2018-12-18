COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (CCLAY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS: CCLAY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/17/2018 – COCA COLA AMATI/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Amatil limited’s principal activity is the manufacture, distribution and marketing of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages which include carbonated and non carbonated drinks which include mineral and bottled waters, ready-to-drink coffee and tea, juices/nectar, sport drinks, fruit still drinks, energy drinks, other ready-to-drink beverages and flavoured milk drinks. Major brands include Coca-Cola, diet Coke, Coca-Cola Light, Fanta, Sprite, Lift, Lift Plus, POWERaDE, Mount Franklin, Fruitopia, pump, L&P, Deep Spring, Schweppes, Qoo, Kin Cider, and Nescafe. “

12/11/2018 – COCA COLA AMATI/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Amatil limited’s principal activity is the manufacture, distribution and marketing of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages which include carbonated and non carbonated drinks which include mineral and bottled waters, ready-to-drink coffee and tea, juices/nectar, sport drinks, fruit still drinks, energy drinks, other ready-to-drink beverages and flavoured milk drinks. Major brands include Coca-Cola, diet Coke, Coca-Cola Light, Fanta, Sprite, Lift, Lift Plus, POWERaDE, Mount Franklin, Fruitopia, pump, L&P, Deep Spring, Schweppes, Qoo, Kin Cider, and Nescafe. “

12/4/2018 – COCA COLA AMATI/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Amatil limited’s principal activity is the manufacture, distribution and marketing of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages which include carbonated and non carbonated drinks which include mineral and bottled waters, ready-to-drink coffee and tea, juices/nectar, sport drinks, fruit still drinks, energy drinks, other ready-to-drink beverages and flavoured milk drinks. Major brands include Coca-Cola, diet Coke, Coca-Cola Light, Fanta, Sprite, Lift, Lift Plus, POWERaDE, Mount Franklin, Fruitopia, pump, L&P, Deep Spring, Schweppes, Qoo, Kin Cider, and Nescafe. “

11/30/2018 – COCA COLA AMATI/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/28/2018 – COCA COLA AMATI/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/23/2018 – COCA COLA AMATI/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Amatil limited’s principal activity is the manufacture, distribution and marketing of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages which include carbonated and non carbonated drinks which include mineral and bottled waters, ready-to-drink coffee and tea, juices/nectar, sport drinks, fruit still drinks, energy drinks, other ready-to-drink beverages and flavoured milk drinks. Major brands include Coca-Cola, diet Coke, Coca-Cola Light, Fanta, Sprite, Lift, Lift Plus, POWERaDE, Mount Franklin, Fruitopia, pump, L&P, Deep Spring, Schweppes, Qoo, Kin Cider, and Nescafe. “

OTCMKTS CCLAY opened at $5.97 on Tuesday. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $7.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and Samoa. It provides ready-to-drink alcohol and non-alcohol sparkling beverages, spring waters, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits, as well as ready-to-eat fruit and vegetable snacks and products.

Featured Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for COCA COLA AMATI/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COCA COLA AMATI/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.