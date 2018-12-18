Coe Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Scientific Games Corp (SGMS)

Coe Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 55.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMS. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in Scientific Games by 22.0% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 147,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 26,524 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Scientific Games by 23.5% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 13,713 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Scientific Games in the third quarter valued at $390,000. Man Group plc grew its position in Scientific Games by 219.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 110,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 76,101 shares during the period. Finally, Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in Scientific Games in the third quarter valued at $1,909,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $15.86 on Tuesday. Scientific Games Corp has a 1-year low of $15.34 and a 1-year high of $62.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 2.22.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Scientific Games Corp will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SGMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Scientific Games in a report on Monday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Scientific Games to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Scientific Games from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scientific Games presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/coe-capital-management-llc-grows-stake-in-scientific-games-corp-sgms.html.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and interactive gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals (VLTs), conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.