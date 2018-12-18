Cohen & Steers Inc. Grows Position in Prologis Inc (PLD)

Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 12.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,528,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,533,383 shares during the period. Prologis accounts for about 4.4% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,527,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the third quarter valued at $150,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 48.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the third quarter valued at $160,000. Capital Guardian Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the third quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new stake in Prologis during the third quarter valued at $201,000. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLD opened at $61.52 on Tuesday. Prologis Inc has a twelve month low of $58.28 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Prologis had a net margin of 51.66% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.33%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLD. ValuEngine raised shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Sunday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.93.

In other news, CEO Eugene F. Reilly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,465,232. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 4,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total transaction of $324,299.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,259.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,907 shares of company stock worth $3,565,328. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 771 million square feet (72 million square meters) in 19 countries.

