Cohen & Steers Inc. Purchases 775,629 Shares of Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)

Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,513,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 775,629 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $224,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 775.9% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. Chemical Bank bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IRM opened at $33.37 on Tuesday. Iron Mountain Inc has a twelve month low of $30.22 and a twelve month high of $38.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.77.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.611 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 114.55%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IRM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Iron Mountain from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Bank of America began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.14.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in over 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

