Cohen & Steers Inc. Sells 3,587,916 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP)

Cohen & Steers Inc. decreased its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,264,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,587,916 shares during the period. Boston Properties comprises approximately 1.9% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $647,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TLP Group LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on BXP. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $130.00 price target on Boston Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Boston Properties from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.07.

BXP stock opened at $120.05 on Tuesday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.57 and a 1-year high of $132.82. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $686.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Boston Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

