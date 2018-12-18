Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Shares Bought by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after acquiring an additional 8,046 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 24,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 7,771 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.4% during the second quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 46,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% during the second quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 156,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.1% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 754,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,884,000 after purchasing an additional 62,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL opened at $62.92 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $57.41 and a 12 month high of $77.91. The company has a market cap of $56.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.85.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 12,004.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

CL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.71.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

