Colony Capital (CLNY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

CLNY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colony Capital from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. JMP Securities set a $9.00 target price on shares of Colony Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th.

Get Colony Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CLNY opened at $5.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.19. Colony Capital has a 52-week low of $4.99 and a 52-week high of $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.28). Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 17.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $674.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.20 million. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colony Capital will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th.

In related news, insider Neale Redington sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colony Capital Company Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $44 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.