Comcast Co. (CMCSA) Position Increased by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,963 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,279 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $13,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 195.1% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 45,693 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 30,208 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 16.9% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 168,518 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,528,000 after buying an additional 24,358 shares in the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its holdings in Comcast by 394.6% during the second quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 1,111,844 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $36,480,000 after buying an additional 887,063 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV boosted its holdings in Comcast by 15.7% during the second quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 25,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in Comcast by 10.5% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 25,079 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank set a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.61.

CMCSA stock opened at $36.21 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $30.43 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $168.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $22.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.75 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 36.89%.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 7,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $282,837.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,655.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 6,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $228,775.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,369.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,166 shares of company stock valued at $550,500. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

