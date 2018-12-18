Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (BVN) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) rose 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.93 and last traded at $15.86. Approximately 141,699 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 986,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.82.

BVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Scotiabank set a $16.00 price objective on Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08 and a beta of 0.84.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $271.85 million during the quarter. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 5.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA’s dividend payout ratio is 32.43%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,914 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Company Profile (NYSE:BVN)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

