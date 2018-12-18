Comparing Cincinnati Bell (CBB) & Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn (TLK)

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) and Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn (NYSE:TLK) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn pays an annual dividend of $0.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Cincinnati Bell does not pay a dividend. Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Cincinnati Bell has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.9% of Cincinnati Bell shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Cincinnati Bell shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cincinnati Bell and Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cincinnati Bell 0 2 1 0 2.33 Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn 0 1 2 0 2.67

Cincinnati Bell currently has a consensus target price of $16.33, indicating a potential upside of 93.29%. Given Cincinnati Bell’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cincinnati Bell is more favorable than Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn.

Profitability

This table compares Cincinnati Bell and Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cincinnati Bell -3.98% N/A -0.91% Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cincinnati Bell and Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cincinnati Bell $1.29 billion 0.33 $35.10 million ($0.08) -105.63 Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn $9.62 billion 2.66 $1.63 billion N/A N/A

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn has higher revenue and earnings than Cincinnati Bell.

Summary

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn beats Cincinnati Bell on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cincinnati Bell Company Profile

Cincinnati Bell Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as Fioptics voice lines, voice over Internet protocol, long distance, digital trunking, switched access, caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return. This segment also provides video services comprising entertainment channels, including digital music, local, movie, and sports programming with high-definition (HD) channels, parental controls, HD DVR, and video on-demand. In addition, this segment undertakes wiring projects for business customers; and offers advertising, directory assistance, maintenance, and information services. The IT Services and Hardware segment provides professional services, such as consulting, staffing, installation, and project-based engagements, including engineering and installation of voice, connectivity and IT technologies, development of digital application solutions, and staff augmentation; and hosted solutions comprising converged IP communications platforms of data, voice, video, and mobility applications. This segment also offers various services, including hardware and software components management services; cloud-based audio, video, and Web conferencing services; cloud call center and call recording application services; cloud services, such as virtual data center, storage, and backup services; and monitoring and managing technology environments and applications, as well as sells, architects, and installs telecommunications and IT infrastructure equipment. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn Company Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, information, and media and edutainment services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, and Wholesale and International. The company offers mobile services, including mobile voice, SMS, value-added, and mobile broadband services. It also provides fixed voice and broadband services; and wholesale telecommunications services, including interconnection, network, Wi-Fi, value-added, hubbing, data center and content platform, data and Internet, and various solutions; and engages in the satellite and tower operations, and infrastructure and network management activities. In addition, the company offers information and communications technology platform services, such as enterprise connectivity, IT, data center and cloud, business process outsourcing, and devices and hardware sales and services. Further, it provides smart enabler platform services, including tourism, payment, digital advertising, and big data and data analytics services, as well as Internet of Things platform and network connectivity services. Additionally, the company offers mobile-based digital lifestyle, payment, and advertising and analytics, as well as Internet of Things services; TV and video-on-demand IPTV services; and e-Commerce services that include blanja.com, an online marketplace for consumer-to-consumer and business-to-consumer sales. It also provides property development, lease, facilities, and management services; and multimedia portal, broadcasting, satellite, system integrator, digital content exchange hub, health insurance administration, directory information, data and information, and trading services. As of December 31, 2017, the company had approximately 196.3 million mobile cellular subscribers; 11 million fixed wireline network subscribers; and 111.1 million broadband subscribers. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Bandung, Indonesia.

