Comparing Digi International (DGII) and Intrusion (INTZ)

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) and Intrusion (OTCMKTS:INTZ) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Digi International and Intrusion, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digi International 0 0 5 0 3.00 Intrusion 0 0 0 0 N/A

Digi International currently has a consensus target price of $16.90, suggesting a potential upside of 55.05%. Given Digi International’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Digi International is more favorable than Intrusion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.7% of Digi International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Intrusion shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Digi International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.6% of Intrusion shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Digi International and Intrusion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digi International 0.57% 1.32% 1.18% Intrusion 17.36% -35.07% 83.17%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Digi International and Intrusion’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digi International $228.37 million 1.31 $1.30 million $0.05 218.00 Intrusion $6.86 million 6.55 -$30,000.00 N/A N/A

Digi International has higher revenue and earnings than Intrusion.

Volatility and Risk

Digi International has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intrusion has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Digi International beats Intrusion on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc. provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers. The company also provides console and serial servers, as well as universal serial bus (USB)-to-serial converters, USB over Internet protocol products, and multiport USB hubs. In addition, it offers cellular remote management products that provide cellular router technology and device management solutions; Digi Remote Manager, a centralized remote device management solution to meet service level commitments and stay compliant with payment card industry data security standards, as well as to monitor, diagnose, and fix remote devices; turn-key wireless networking product development, testing, and certification for wireless technology platforms and applications; and implementation planning, application development, on-site support, installation, and customer training services. Further, the company provides SmartSense by Digi, a system that enables customers in food service, transportation/logistics, and healthcare to monitor the temperature of food and other perishable goods; and to track the completion of operating tasks by employees, as well as to have visibility in the supply chain to product temperature. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

About Intrusion

Intrusion Inc. develops, markets, and supports entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection, regulated information compliance, and data privacy protection products in the United States. Its product portfolio comprises TraceCop, which includes a database of worldwide IP addresses that aid in the identification and location of individuals involved in cybercrime, and analysis software and a GUI interface to assist analysts in locating cybercriminals and other bad guys; and Savant, a high-speed network data mining product that organizes the data into networks of relationships and associations. The company also offers Compliance Commander for regulated information and data privacy protection. In addition, it resells third-party products, such as computers and servers for the implementation of its software into customer networks, as well as provides installation and threat data interpretation services. The company's customers primarily include the United States federal government and local government entities, banks, airlines, credit unions, other financial institutions, hospitals and other healthcare providers, and other customers. Intrusion Inc. markets and distributes its products through a direct sales force to end-users, distributors, system integrators, managed service providers, and value-added resellers. The company was formerly known as Intrusion.com, Inc. and changed its name to Intrusion Inc. in November 2001. Intrusion Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

