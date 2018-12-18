Comparing First Acceptance (FAC) & ProAssurance (PRA)

First Acceptance (NYSE:FAC) and ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.7% of First Acceptance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.2% of ProAssurance shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of First Acceptance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of ProAssurance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for First Acceptance and ProAssurance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Acceptance 0 0 0 0 N/A ProAssurance 0 5 1 0 2.17

ProAssurance has a consensus target price of $48.25, indicating a potential upside of 24.61%. Given ProAssurance’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ProAssurance is more favorable than First Acceptance.

Profitability

This table compares First Acceptance and ProAssurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Acceptance N/A N/A N/A ProAssurance 9.70% 6.28% 2.11%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Acceptance and ProAssurance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Acceptance N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ProAssurance $866.15 million 2.40 $107.26 million $2.02 19.17

ProAssurance has higher revenue and earnings than First Acceptance.

Dividends

ProAssurance pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. First Acceptance does not pay a dividend. ProAssurance pays out 61.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

ProAssurance beats First Acceptance on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Acceptance Company Profile

First Acceptance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and other ancillary products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Insurance, and Real Estate and Corporate. It issues automobile insurance policies to individuals who are categorized as non-standard based primarily on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment history or need for monthly payment plans, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record. The company also offers optional products that provide ancillary reimbursements and benefits in the event of an automobile accident, such as products that offer reimbursements for medical expenses and hospital stays as a result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident, automobile towing and rental, and ambulance services; and underwrites a tenant homeowner policy that provides contents and liability coverage to customers who are renters. In addition, it engages in the disposition of real estate held for sale. The company markets its products under the Acceptance Insurance brand name. It primarily distributes its products through its retail locations, as well as through call center and Internet. As of December 31, 2016, the company leased and operated 355 retail locations a call center. First Acceptance Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments. It offers professional liability insurance for healthcare professionals and facilities; professional liability insurance for attorneys; liability insurance for medical technology and life sciences risks; and workers' compensation insurance for employers, groups, and associations. The company markets its products through independent agencies and brokers, as well as an internal sales force. ProAssurance Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

