Comparing Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems (NIMU) and Cutera (CUTR)

Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems (OTCMKTS:NIMU) and Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems alerts:

This table compares Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems and Cutera’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems $10,000.00 750.60 -$440,000.00 N/A N/A Cutera $151.49 million 1.45 $29.99 million $0.77 20.51

Cutera has higher revenue and earnings than Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems and Cutera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems N/A N/A -1,455.14% Cutera 11.16% -0.50% -0.30%

Risk and Volatility

Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems has a beta of 2.67, suggesting that its stock price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cutera has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.4% of Cutera shares are held by institutional investors. 26.9% of Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Cutera shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems and Cutera, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Cutera 1 1 2 0 2.25

Cutera has a consensus target price of $34.65, indicating a potential upside of 119.42%. Given Cutera’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cutera is more favorable than Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems.

Summary

Cutera beats Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems Company Profile

Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of a line of motorized, non-invasive, whole body, and periodic acceleration platforms in the United States and internationally. The company offers Exer-Rest line of acceleration therapeutic platforms, including the Exer-Rest AT3800 and the Exer-Rest AT4700 models, which are whole body periodic acceleration therapeutic devices; and LifeShirt, a wearable physiological computer that incorporates transducers, electrodes, and sensors into a sleeveless garment. It sells its platforms to hospitals, cardiac rehabilitation clinics, physical therapy centers, senior living communities, and other healthcare providers, as well as to their patients, professional athletes, and other individuals. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating. It also provides excel V, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; xeo platform, a multi-application platform on which a customer purchases hand piece applications for the removal of unwanted hair, treatment of vascular lesions, and skin rejuvenation by treating discoloration, fine lines, and laxity; Juliet, a laser system for vaginal health; and Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin rejuvenation. In addition, the company offers GenesisPlus system, a laser product for use in the temporary increase of clear nails in patients with onychomycosis, as well as for the treatment of fine wrinkles, diffuse redness, and rosacea; and CoolGlide, as well as myQ, a third-party sourced system for the Japanese market. Further, it provides pulsed light hand pieces for the treatment of discoloration, hair removal, and vascular treatments; Pearl and Pearl Fractional hand pieces; and post-warranty services through extended service contracts or direct billing, as well as offers Titan hand piece refills and marketing brochures through the Internet. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force to plastic surgeons, dermatologists, gynecologists, family practitioners, primary care physicians, physicians performing aesthetic treatments in non-medical offices, and other qualified practitioners, as well as for physicians offering aesthetic treatments in non-medical offices. Cutera, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.