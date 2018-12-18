Comparing UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (UMH) & New Senior Investment Group (SNR)

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) and New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH and New Senior Investment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH -19.73% -14.43% -2.91% New Senior Investment Group -9.06% -8.87% -1.60%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH and New Senior Investment Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH $112.65 million 4.24 $12.66 million $0.71 17.87 New Senior Investment Group $449.13 million 0.84 $12.20 million $1.14 4.01

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has higher earnings, but lower revenue than New Senior Investment Group. New Senior Investment Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.8% of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.6% of New Senior Investment Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of New Senior Investment Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Senior Investment Group has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. New Senior Investment Group pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.4%. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH pays out 101.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. New Senior Investment Group pays out 45.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. New Senior Investment Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH and New Senior Investment Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH 0 0 3 0 3.00 New Senior Investment Group 0 2 0 0 2.00

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH presently has a consensus target price of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 36.59%. New Senior Investment Group has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.29%. Given UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH is more favorable than New Senior Investment Group.

About UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 115 manufactured home communities containing approximately 20,700 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland. In addition, the Company owns a portfolio of REIT securities.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of September 30, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states. New Senior is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a global investment management firm.

