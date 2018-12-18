Compugroup Medical SE (COP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Compugroup Medical SE (ETR:COP) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €51.79 ($60.22).

Several research firms have commented on COP. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on Compugroup Medical and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Commerzbank set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on Compugroup Medical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Baader Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on Compugroup Medical and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Warburg Research set a €53.50 ($62.21) target price on Compugroup Medical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on Compugroup Medical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd.

ETR:COP traded up €3.14 ($3.65) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €41.62 ($48.40). 107,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,245. Compugroup Medical has a 52-week low of €40.10 ($46.63) and a 52-week high of €60.30 ($70.12).

About Compugroup Medical

CompuGroup Medical Societas Europaea develops and sells software and information technology services for healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment provides practice management software and electronic medical records for office-based physicians, dentists, medical care centers, and physician's networks.

