Computer Task Group (CTG) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Computer Task Group, Incorporated provides information technology (IT) staffing, IT solutions, and application management outsourcing services in North America and Europe. The company’s staffing services consist of recruiting, retaining, and managing IT talent for its clients. Its IT solutions include helping clients assess their business needs and identifying the IT solutions for these needs, as well as the delivery of services, including the selection and implementation of packaged software, and the design, construction, testing, and integration of new systems. It serves primarily technology service providers, financial services, healthcare, and life sciences market areas.Computer Task Group was founded in 1966 by Randolph A. Marks and G. David Bae. The company is headquartered in Buffalo, New York “

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CTG. B. Riley set a $10.00 price target on shares of Computer Task Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Barrington Research set a $9.00 price target on shares of Computer Task Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th.

NASDAQ:CTG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,638. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.69 million, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.52. Computer Task Group has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $9.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $90.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.62 million. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.13%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Computer Task Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Computer Task Group by 13.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 956,611 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,404,000 after purchasing an additional 114,374 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Computer Task Group by 15.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 984,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,618,000 after purchasing an additional 133,700 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Computer Task Group in the second quarter worth approximately $604,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in Computer Task Group by 15.9% in the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 302,467 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 41,384 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Computer Task Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 257,156 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 16,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions and staffing services company in North America, Europe, and India. Its IT solutions include the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions designed to fit the needs of a specific client or market; and design and distribution of complex technology components, as well as offers consulting services.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Computer Task Group (CTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.