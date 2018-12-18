Conagra Brands (CAG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, December 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Conagra Brands has set its Q2 guidance at $0.57-0.60 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 10.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect Conagra Brands to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE:CAG opened at $29.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $28.84 and a 52-week high of $39.43.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.28%.
In related news, insider Sean Connolly acquired 14,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.25 per share, with a total value of $499,986.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 217,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,670,646.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas K. Brown acquired 7,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.25 per share, with a total value of $249,993.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 24,112 shares of company stock valued at $849,948 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.
CAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $44.00 price target on Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Conagra Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Conagra Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.
About Conagra Brands
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.
