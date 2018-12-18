Concierge Coin (CCC) Price Tops $0.0025 on Exchanges

Concierge Coin (CURRENCY:CCC) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 18th. Concierge Coin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $116.00 worth of Concierge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Concierge Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Concierge Coin has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009516 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00027412 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.89 or 0.02244778 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00150424 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00182535 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000112 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00027352 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00027453 BTC.

Concierge Coin Coin Profile

Concierge Coin’s genesis date was August 21st, 2017. Concierge Coin’s total supply is 1,794,327 coins. The official website for Concierge Coin is www.conciergecoin.net. Concierge Coin’s official Twitter account is @conciergecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Concierge Coin Coin Trading

Concierge Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concierge Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Concierge Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Concierge Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

