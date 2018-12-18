Conn’s (CONN) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Compass Point upgraded Conn’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Stephens cut their price objective on Conn’s to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Conn’s from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Conn’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Conn’s has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of CONN stock opened at $19.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $632.34 million, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.87. Conn’s has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $42.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.57.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $373.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.59 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Conn’s will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Daly purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.05 per share, for a total transaction of $96,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,185.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its position in shares of Conn’s by 9.2% during the third quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 22,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Conn’s by 4.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 42,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Conn’s by 213.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Conn’s by 24,061.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of Conn’s by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. Its stores provide furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; consumer electronics comprising televisions, Blu-ray players, home theaters, and portable audio equipment; and home office products consisting of computers, printers, and accessories.

