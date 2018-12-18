Conn’s Inc (CONN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.20.

CONN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Compass Point raised Conn’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Conn’s to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th.

Get Conn's alerts:

In other Conn’s news, insider Brian Daly bought 4,200 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.05 per share, with a total value of $96,810.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 58,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,185.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Conn’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $375,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Conn’s by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Conn’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $962,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Conn’s by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 573,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,934,000 after acquiring an additional 59,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Conn’s by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 29,865 shares in the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CONN traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.16. 539,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,798. The company has a market capitalization of $632.34 million, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.87. Conn’s has a 1-year low of $19.56 and a 1-year high of $42.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 3.55.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $373.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.59 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conn’s will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. Its stores provide furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; consumer electronics comprising televisions, Blu-ray players, home theaters, and portable audio equipment; and home office products consisting of computers, printers, and accessories.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.