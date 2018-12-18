Constellation Brands (STZ) Price Target Lowered to $192.00 at Macquarie

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price trimmed by Macquarie from $210.00 to $192.00 in a report published on Monday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on STZ. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $289.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $259.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Constellation Brands from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Constellation Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $242.05.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

STZ stock traded down $3.34 on Monday, hitting $172.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,881,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,128. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $174.59 and a 1 year high of $236.62. The company has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 4th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 38.18% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 5th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.94%.

In other news, Chairman Richard Sands sold 148,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.69, for a total transaction of $33,279,032.37. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 346,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,514,177.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Sands sold 151,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total transaction of $33,787,590.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 737,607 shares in the company, valued at $164,980,557.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 578,723 shares of company stock worth $129,438,449. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,299,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,123,000 after purchasing an additional 644,939 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 229.3% in the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 748,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,208,000 after buying an additional 521,174 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 689.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 584,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,013,000 after buying an additional 510,376 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,488,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 405,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,455,000 after buying an additional 372,882 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.