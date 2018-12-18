Contrasting LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) & OriginClear (OCLN)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) and OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares LyondellBasell Industries and OriginClear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LyondellBasell Industries 15.01% 47.35% 17.56% OriginClear -40.45% N/A -302.55%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.0% of LyondellBasell Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of LyondellBasell Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

LyondellBasell Industries has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OriginClear has a beta of -2.33, meaning that its share price is 333% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

LyondellBasell Industries pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. OriginClear does not pay a dividend. LyondellBasell Industries pays out 39.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. LyondellBasell Industries has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LyondellBasell Industries and OriginClear’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LyondellBasell Industries $34.48 billion 0.91 $4.88 billion $10.23 8.03 OriginClear $3.35 million 0.59 -$5.23 million N/A N/A

LyondellBasell Industries has higher revenue and earnings than OriginClear.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for LyondellBasell Industries and OriginClear, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LyondellBasell Industries 1 6 10 0 2.53 OriginClear 0 0 0 0 N/A

LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus price target of $115.33, indicating a potential upside of 40.32%. Given LyondellBasell Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LyondellBasell Industries is more favorable than OriginClear.

Summary

LyondellBasell Industries beats OriginClear on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers, copolymers, and compounds. The company also produces and sells propylene oxide and its derivatives; oxyfuels and related products; and intermediate chemicals, such as styrene monomers, methanol products, glacial acetic acids, vinyl acetate monomers, and ethylene oxides and derivatives. In addition, it refines crude oil and other crude oils of varied types and sources into gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel; develops and licenses chemical and polyolefin process technologies; and manufactures and sells polyolefin catalysts, as well as purchases and sells ethylene. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. was founded in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

OriginClear Company Profile

OriginClear, Inc. provides water treatment solutions. The company licenses its Electro Water Separation technology worldwide to treat heavily polluted waters, as well as to remove harmful micro-contaminants from drinking water using minimal energy, chemicals, and materials. It also designs and manufactures a line of water treatment systems for municipal, industrial, and pure water applications. In addition, the company offers a range of services, including maintenance contracts, retrofits, and replacement assistance; and rents equipment through contracts of varying duration, as well as provides prefabricated wastewater treatment products. It operates in the United States, Canada, Japan, Argentina, and the Middle East. The company was formerly known as OriginOil, Inc. and changed its name to OriginClear, Inc. in April 2015. OriginClear, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

