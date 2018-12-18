Contrasting SEACOR Marine (SMHI) and Seacor (CKH)

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) and Seacor (NYSE:CKH) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SEACOR Marine and Seacor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEACOR Marine 0 0 0 0 N/A Seacor 0 1 0 0 2.00

Seacor has a consensus price target of $54.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.43%. Given Seacor’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Seacor is more favorable than SEACOR Marine.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SEACOR Marine and Seacor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEACOR Marine $173.78 million 1.70 -$32.90 million N/A N/A Seacor $577.89 million 1.22 $61.64 million $1.29 30.02

Seacor has higher revenue and earnings than SEACOR Marine.

Profitability

This table compares SEACOR Marine and Seacor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEACOR Marine -17.61% -15.72% -7.73% Seacor 16.80% 3.88% 1.89%

Risk and Volatility

SEACOR Marine has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seacor has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.5% of SEACOR Marine shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of Seacor shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of SEACOR Marine shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Seacor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Seacor beats SEACOR Marine on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SEACOR Marine

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil and natural gas exploration, development, and production facilities worldwide. It operates a fleet of offshore support and specialty vessels that deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations; handle anchors and mooring equipment required to tether rigs to the seabed; tow rigs and assist in placing them on location and moving them between regions; construction, well work-over, and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services. The company is headquartered in Houma, Louisiana.

About Seacor

SEACOR Holdings Inc., a diversified holding company, engages in transportation, and logistics and risk management consultancy businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services segment owns and operates a diversified fleet of marine transportation, and towing and bunkering assets. This segment also operates carriers for the United States coastwise trade of crude oil, petroleum, and chemical products; and owns and operates dry bulk carriers. In addition, the company's Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services segment provides terminal support and technical ship management services, as well as pure car/truck carrier, liner, and short-sea transportation services. Its Inland Transportation & Logistics Services segment markets and operates river transportation equipment for moving agricultural and industrial commodities and containers, and petroleum products; owns and operates multi-modal terminal facilities; and operates barge fleeting locations and transshipment terminal. The company's Witt O'Brien's segment provides resilience solutions for areas of critical infrastructure. The company also engages in lending and leasing activities; and agricultural commodity trading and logistics business; and provision of general aviation services. SEACOR Holdings Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

