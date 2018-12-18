Contrasting TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (TCEHY) and Solis Tek (SLTK)

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) and Solis Tek (OTCMKTS:SLTK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares TENCENT HOLDING/ADR and Solis Tek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TENCENT HOLDING/ADR 28.98% 21.80% 10.79% Solis Tek N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for TENCENT HOLDING/ADR and Solis Tek, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TENCENT HOLDING/ADR 0 1 3 0 2.75 Solis Tek 0 0 0 0 N/A

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR currently has a consensus price target of $46.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.23%.

Dividends

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Solis Tek does not pay a dividend. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR pays out 10.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.8% of Solis Tek shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TENCENT HOLDING/ADR and Solis Tek’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TENCENT HOLDING/ADR $36.39 billion 9.99 $10.58 billion $0.94 40.70 Solis Tek N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Solis Tek.

Summary

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR beats Solis Tek on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TENCENT HOLDING/ADR

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (VAS) and online advertising services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, and Others segments. It offers online games, community VAS, and applications across various online platforms; online advertising services, such as delivery of pay-for-click, pay-for-download, etc., as well as display based advertising; and payment related, cloud, and other services for individual and corporate users. The company also develops software; develops and operates online games; and provides information technology, asset management, online literature, and online music entertainment services. Tencent Holdings Limited has a strategic collaboration agreement with Bilibili Inc. for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on Bilibili's online entertainment platform in China. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Solis Tek

Solis Tek Inc. focuses on the research, design, development, and manufacturing of indoor horticulture lighting and ancillary equipment in the United States and internationally. The company offers digital ballasts; metal halide, and mercury vapor and high-pressure sodium lamps; light emitting diode lighting products that produce less heat; and reflectors in various sizes for use with its digital ballasts and lamps, as well as plant nutrients and fertilizers. The company markets its products directly; and through distributors to hydroponic retailers, as well as through direct contacts, online email advertising, social media, trade magazine advertising, trade show promotions, and cross-promotional offerings. Solis Tek Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Carson, California.

