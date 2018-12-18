Contrasting Trimedyne (TMED) & AxoGen (AXGN)

Trimedyne (OTCMKTS:TMED) and AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Trimedyne and AxoGen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trimedyne 0 0 0 0 N/A AxoGen 0 1 6 0 2.86

AxoGen has a consensus target price of $44.80, indicating a potential upside of 62.73%. Given AxoGen’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AxoGen is more favorable than Trimedyne.

Profitability

This table compares Trimedyne and AxoGen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trimedyne N/A N/A N/A AxoGen -25.39% -18.17% -14.44%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trimedyne and AxoGen’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trimedyne $4.70 million 0.17 -$40,000.00 N/A N/A AxoGen $60.43 million 17.46 -$10.44 million ($0.31) -88.81

Trimedyne has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AxoGen.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Trimedyne shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.6% of AxoGen shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of Trimedyne shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of AxoGen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Trimedyne has a beta of -1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 232% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AxoGen has a beta of -0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AxoGen beats Trimedyne on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trimedyne

Trimedyne, Inc. manufactures and sells lasers, and disposable and reusable fiber-optic laser devices for use in the medical field. It offers lasers, fibers, needles, and switch tips for use in orthopedics, urology, ear and nose surgery, throat surgery, gynecology, gastrointestinal surgery, general surgery, and other medical specialties. The company also provides 80 watt and 30 watt holmium lasers, and side firing laser needles to treat herniated or ruptured spinal discs. In addition, it engages in the provision of services, and rental of lasers and other medical equipment to hospitals and surgery centers on a fee-per-case basis. The company operates in Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Australia, and internationally. It markets its products through commission sales representatives in the United States and independent distributors internationally. Trimedyne, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Irvine, California.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc. develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments. Its solutions also comprise Avive Soft Tissue Membrane, a minimally processed human umbilical cord membrane that can be used as a resorbable soft tissue covering to separate tissues and modulate inflammation in the surgical bed. In addition, the company offers AcroVal neurosensory and motor testing system, which consists of AcroGrip for use in hand grip strength measurement; AcroPinch for measuring pinch strength; and Pressure-Specified Sensory Device, a somatosensory evaluation and measurement device. Further, it provides AxoTouch two point discriminator, a tool that is used for measuring the innervation density of surface area of the skin. The company provides its products to hospitals, surgery centers, and military hospitals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and other European countries, and internationally. AxoGen, Inc. is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.

