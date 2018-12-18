CoStar Group Inc (CSGP) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its position in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 51.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 140,569 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 151,826 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $59,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,860,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,203,866,000 after buying an additional 39,951 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 137,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,089,000 after buying an additional 9,268 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Cedar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,090,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Nassetta sold 571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.67, for a total value of $199,661.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $401.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CoStar Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.44.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $345.00 on Tuesday. CoStar Group Inc has a 1-year low of $292.99 and a 1-year high of $448.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.69, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.51.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.08. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $305.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CoStar Group Inc will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace to the commercial real estate industry in North America and internationally. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land. It also provides CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool; CoStarGo, an iPad and Android application; CoStar Lease Comps, an integrated solution that captures, manages, maintains, and analyzes lease data; CoStar Advertising to market a space for lease or a property for sale; and CoStar Portfolio Strategy to meet the research needs of commercial real estate owners, investors, lenders, and government regulators.

