Counterparty Price Up 5.4% This Week (XCP)

Counterparty (CURRENCY:XCP) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Counterparty has a total market cap of $6.23 million and $11,496.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Counterparty coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.38 or 0.00067047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tux Exchange, Zaif, Poloniex and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Counterparty has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,549.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.98 or 0.02844514 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00006756 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.83 or 0.02079704 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00015494 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003592 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000587 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000185 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001757 BTC.

About Counterparty

Counterparty is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,615,862 coins. The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Counterparty is counterparty.io. Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. Counterparty’s official message board is counterpartytalk.org.

Counterparty Coin Trading

Counterparty can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Poloniex, Zaif and Tux Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Counterparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Counterparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

