Cousins Properties (CUZ) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Cousins Properties’ unmatched portfolio of Class A office assets, located in the Sun Belt markets, augurs well for long-term growth. Particularly, robust fundamental of the office real estate market in the Sun Belt region has enabled the company to enjoy strong rent growth. Further, opportunistic developments in the best sub-markets keep us optimistic. Moreover, as the economy revives and job market improves, growth in demand for office space is likely to increase. This will likely result in higher net absorption for the company’s portfolio. However, stiff competition from other market players and rising supply of office space impacts its ability to attract and retain tenants at higher rents. Rate hike add to its woes. Also, shares of Cousins Properties have underperformed its industry in the past three months.”

CUZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Cousins Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered Cousins Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Cousins Properties from $10.50 to $10.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cousins Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.81.

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $8.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cousins Properties has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $9.88.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $116.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.91 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 19.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cousins Properties will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 15,919.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 21,491 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $195,000.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

