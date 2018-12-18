Covanta (CVA) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) traded down 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.54 and last traded at $14.47. 33,132 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 706,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

A number of analysts recently commented on CVA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Covanta from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.11). Covanta had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $456.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.75 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Covanta Holding Corp will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -270.27%.

In other news, EVP Matthew Mulcahy sold 13,000 shares of Covanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $214,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,456,193.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covanta in the third quarter worth approximately $166,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Covanta in the third quarter worth approximately $172,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Covanta in the second quarter worth approximately $191,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covanta in the third quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Covanta in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Covanta Company Profile (NYSE:CVA)

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

