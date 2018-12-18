Covestro (1COV) Given a €55.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. BNP Paribas set a €99.00 ($115.12) price target on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a €102.00 ($118.60) price target on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covestro presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €66.00 ($76.74).

Get Covestro alerts:

1COV stock opened at €42.84 ($49.81) on Monday. Covestro has a twelve month low of €61.95 ($72.03) and a twelve month high of €96.32 ($112.00).

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Read More: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.