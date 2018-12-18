CPChain Price Reaches $0.0118 on Exchanges (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One CPChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000333 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX and Bibox. During the last seven days, CPChain has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. CPChain has a total market capitalization of $4.46 million and $129,039.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CPChain alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.83 or 0.01961546 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00006150 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005937 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003332 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000544 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000038 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About CPChain

CPChain (CRYPTO:CPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2015. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CPChain Token Trading

CPChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CPChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CPChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.