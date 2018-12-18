CREA Price Hits $0.0088 on Top Exchanges (CREA)

CREA (CURRENCY:CREA) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. CREA has a total market cap of $157,528.00 and approximately $672.00 worth of CREA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CREA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000235 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. In the last week, CREA has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,732.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103.90 or 0.02778865 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.54 or 0.03063521 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00813454 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.71 or 0.01276020 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00114695 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.55 or 0.01565998 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00348774 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000307 BTC.

CREA Coin Profile

CREA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2017. CREA’s total supply is 17,928,880 coins. CREA’s official Twitter account is @Creative_Chain. The Reddit community for CREA is /r/Creativechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CREA’s official website is creaproject.io/crea-en.

CREA Coin Trading

CREA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CREA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CREA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

