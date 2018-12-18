Credit Suisse AG Buys 9,330 Shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 14.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,808 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 9,330 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $4,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the third quarter worth about $415,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the third quarter worth about $339,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 164,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,217,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 25.6% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 174,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,790,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NFG opened at $54.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.78. National Fuel Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $59.15.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.05). National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $289.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NFG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

