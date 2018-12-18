Credit Suisse AG Has $4.48 Million Stake in Air Lease Corp (AL)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,886 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $4,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Air Lease by 10.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 15,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC increased its position in Air Lease by 15.2% during the second quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 10,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Air Lease by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,628,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Air Lease by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,905,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC increased its holdings in Air Lease by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 52,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AL opened at $32.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Air Lease Corp has a twelve month low of $32.17 and a twelve month high of $50.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.83.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. Air Lease had a net margin of 51.81% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $450.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Air Lease Corp will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.25%.

In other news, insider Steven F. Udvar-Hazy bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.77 per share, with a total value of $71,540.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 947,682 shares in the company, valued at $33,898,585.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven F. Udvar-Hazy bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.29 per share, for a total transaction of $102,870.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 947,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,496,015.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Air Lease in a report on Friday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.59.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

