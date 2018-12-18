Credit Suisse AG Increases Holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,786 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $4,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 25.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 15,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the second quarter worth $884,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 5,586.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter.

KBWB opened at $45.32 on Tuesday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.09 and a fifty-two week high of $60.38.

