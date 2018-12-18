Credit Suisse AG Sells 9,303 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,303 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $4,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackbaud in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Blackbaud in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Global X Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Blackbaud in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blackbaud in the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Blackbaud in the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLKB. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $105.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. Blackbaud presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.71.

BLKB stock opened at $61.54 on Tuesday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.21 and a 52 week high of $120.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $209.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.50 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 25.79%. Blackbaud’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Blackbaud’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

In other news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 1,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $70,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,192.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, corporations, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other charitable giving entities primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company offers Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM (constituent relationship management), which are fundraising and relationship management solutions; Luminate CRM for campaign management, constituent relations, business intelligence, and analytics; eTapestry, a cloud fundraising and donor management solution; everydayhero, a cloud crowdfundraising solution; and JustGiving, a social platform for giving.

