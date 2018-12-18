Credit Suisse X Lnk Gld Cvr Call Etn (GLDI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on December 26th

Credit Suisse X Lnk Gld Cvr Call Etn (NASDAQ:GLDI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0297 per share on Wednesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th.

Credit Suisse X Lnk Gld Cvr Call Etn has decreased its dividend by an average of 22.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of GLDI opened at $8.36 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse X Lnk Gld Cvr Call Etn has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $9.32.

