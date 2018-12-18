Crest Nicholson (CRST) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CRST. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Crest Nicholson to a reduce rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 305 ($3.99) in a report on Monday, December 10th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Crest Nicholson to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.21) price target (down from GBX 550 ($7.19)) on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 439.92 ($5.75).

Shares of CRST opened at GBX 310.80 ($4.06) on Friday. Crest Nicholson has a 12 month low of GBX 466.81 ($6.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 648.50 ($8.47).

In other news, insider Stephen Stone acquired 150,000 shares of Crest Nicholson stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.96) per share, for a total transaction of £454,500 ($593,884.75).

About Crest Nicholson

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

