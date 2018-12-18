Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP) Upgraded to Buy by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has $43.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CEQP. Barclays increased their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research note on Monday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised Crestwood Equity Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a market perform rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.88.

Shares of NYSE CEQP opened at $31.42 on Monday. Crestwood Equity Partners has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $40.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.09 and a beta of 2.44.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.32). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $930.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 3,575.0% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 118,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 114,901 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the third quarter worth $214,000. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA purchased a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the third quarter worth $221,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the second quarter worth $222,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the second quarter worth $230,000. 70.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

