Critical Analysis: Ambac Financial Group (AMBC) & Syncora (SYCRF)

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) and Syncora (OTCMKTS:SYCRF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.9% of Ambac Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Ambac Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Syncora shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ambac Financial Group and Syncora, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ambac Financial Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Syncora 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ambac Financial Group currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.08%. Given Ambac Financial Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Ambac Financial Group is more favorable than Syncora.

Dividends

Syncora pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.8%. Ambac Financial Group does not pay a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Ambac Financial Group has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Syncora has a beta of 2.31, meaning that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ambac Financial Group and Syncora’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ambac Financial Group $621.25 million 1.17 -$328.71 million N/A N/A Syncora $62.12 million 5.87 $133.50 million N/A N/A

Syncora has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ambac Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares Ambac Financial Group and Syncora’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambac Financial Group 28.81% 15.53% 1.43% Syncora N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ambac Financial Group beats Syncora on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc., a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees to clients in public and private sectors worldwide. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies and credit derivative contracts for public finance, structured finance, and international finance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Syncora

Syncora Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiary, Syncora Guarantee Inc., provides financial guarantee insurance and reinsurance, and credit enhancement for the obligations of debt issuers worldwide. The company guarantees U.S. municipal bonds; asset-backed securities; debt backed by utilities and selected infrastructure projects; specialized risks, including future flow securitizations and bank deposit insurance; and collateralized debt obligations. It also invests in private debt and equity securities. The company was formerly known as Security Capital Assurance Ltd. Syncora Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

