Critical Analysis: Jupai (JP) and PHI Group (PHIL)

Jupai (NYSE:JP) and PHI Group (OTCMKTS:PHIL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Jupai has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PHI Group has a beta of 6.1, meaning that its share price is 510% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jupai and PHI Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jupai $262.23 million 0.56 $62.93 million N/A N/A PHI Group $1.67 million 0.29 -$2.02 million N/A N/A

Jupai has higher revenue and earnings than PHI Group.

Dividends

Jupai pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.8%. PHI Group does not pay a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.0% of Jupai shares are held by institutional investors. 32.0% of PHI Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Jupai and PHI Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jupai 18.20% 18.32% 13.47% PHI Group -120.94% -68.50% -8.79%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Jupai and PHI Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jupai 0 0 0 0 N/A PHI Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Jupai beats PHI Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jupai Company Profile

Jupai Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management products and advisory services to high-net-worth individuals in China. It also provides asset management services, including management of real estate or related funds and other fund products. The company offers services for fixed income products, private equity and venture capital funds, and public market products, as well as other products, including overseas insurance products and foreign-currency denominated alternative investments. In addition, it provides fund management services, as well as advisory and administrative services. The company was formerly known as Jupai Investment Group and changed its name to Jupai Holdings Limited in December 2014. Jupai Holdings Limited was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

PHI Group Company Profile

PHI Group Inc., through its subsidiary, PHI Capital Holdings, Inc., provides merger and acquisition advisory, consulting, project financing, and capital market services to clients in North America and Asia. The company was formerly known as Providential Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to PHI Group, Inc. in April 2009. PHI Group Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

