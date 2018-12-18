Critical Contrast: Applied Energetics (AERG) versus Garmin (GRMN)

Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG) and Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.4% of Garmin shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Applied Energetics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of Garmin shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Garmin pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Applied Energetics does not pay a dividend. Garmin pays out 72.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Applied Energetics and Garmin, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Energetics 0 0 0 0 N/A Garmin 1 3 2 0 2.17

Garmin has a consensus price target of $70.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.74%. Given Garmin’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Garmin is more favorable than Applied Energetics.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Energetics and Garmin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Energetics N/A N/A -540.21% Garmin 19.45% 16.95% 13.18%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Applied Energetics and Garmin’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Energetics N/A N/A -$790,000.00 N/A N/A Garmin $3.09 billion 4.08 $694.95 million $2.94 21.65

Garmin has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Energetics.

Volatility and Risk

Applied Energetics has a beta of 4.43, meaning that its stock price is 343% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Garmin has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Garmin beats Applied Energetics on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Energetics

Applied Energetics, Inc. engages in the development of ultra-short pulse lasers, laser guided energy, and direct discharge electrical products for military and commercial applications worldwide. It also offers high voltage electronics, optical systems, and integrated guided energy products. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Tucson, Arizona.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names. The Aviation segment provides navigation, communication, flight control, hazard avoidance, weather radar, radar altimeter, datalink weather, in-cockpit and cloud connectivity, voice controls, and other products and services; wearables, portables, apps, training, simulation, and aviation data services; and traffic collision avoidance, engine information, and terrain awareness and warning systems. This segment also offers controller-pilot data link, a suite of automatic dependent surveillance broadcast solutions. The Marine segment provides chartplotters and multi-function displays, Cartography Products, fish finders, sounders, autopilot systems, radars, compliant instrument displays, VHF communication radios, handhelds and wearable devices, sailing products, and entertainment products. The Outdoor segment offers outdoor handhelds, wearable devices, golf devices, and dog tracking and training/pet obedience devices. The Fitness segment provides running/multi-sport watches, cycling computers, cycling power meters, cycling safety and awareness products, and Connect IQ and activity tracking devices, as well as Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are Web and mobile platforms for users to track and analyze their fitness and wellness data. The company sells its global positioning system receivers and accessories to retail outlets; and aviation products to aviation dealers and aircraft manufacturers through a network of independent dealers and distributors. Garmin Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is based in Schaffhausen, Switzerland.

