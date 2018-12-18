Critical Contrast: Z-Trim (FBER) and Freshpet (FRPT)

Z-Trim (OTCMKTS:FBER) and Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Z-Trim has a beta of 4.3, indicating that its share price is 330% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freshpet has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Z-Trim and Freshpet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Z-Trim 0 0 0 0 N/A Freshpet 0 3 3 0 2.50

Freshpet has a consensus price target of $29.17, indicating a potential downside of 14.47%. Given Freshpet’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Freshpet is more favorable than Z-Trim.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Z-Trim shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.0% of Freshpet shares are held by institutional investors. 82.4% of Z-Trim shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Freshpet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Z-Trim and Freshpet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Z-Trim $1.17 million 0.16 -$3.15 million N/A N/A Freshpet $156.38 million 7.73 -$4.26 million ($0.12) -284.17

Z-Trim has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Freshpet.

Profitability

This table compares Z-Trim and Freshpet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Z-Trim N/A N/A N/A Freshpet -3.07% -4.86% -4.16%

Summary

Z-Trim beats Freshpet on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Z-Trim Company Profile

Agritech Worldwide, Inc. does not have significant business operations. Previously, it developed products and processes that converted agricultural by-products into multi-functional ingredients for use in the food manufacturing and other industries. The company was formerly known as Z Trim Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Agritech Worldwide, Inc. in April 2016. Agritech Worldwide, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc. manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online. Freshpet, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey.

