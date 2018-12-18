Critical Review: Lakeland Industries (LAKE) and Allied Healthcare Products (AHPI)

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) and Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Lakeland Industries has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Healthcare Products has a beta of -0.23, indicating that its share price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lakeland Industries and Allied Healthcare Products’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeland Industries $95.99 million 0.86 $440,000.00 $0.72 14.07 Allied Healthcare Products $33.76 million 0.24 -$2.19 million N/A N/A

Lakeland Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Allied Healthcare Products.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.9% of Lakeland Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.8% of Allied Healthcare Products shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Lakeland Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 45.0% of Allied Healthcare Products shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lakeland Industries and Allied Healthcare Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeland Industries -0.23% 5.73% 4.99% Allied Healthcare Products -8.02% -19.00% -14.86%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Lakeland Industries and Allied Healthcare Products, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lakeland Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 Allied Healthcare Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Lakeland Industries beats Allied Healthcare Products on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat. The company also provides reusable woven garments, including electrostatic dissipative apparel for electric and gas utilities; flame resistant Nomex/FR and FR cotton coveralls/pants/jackets used in petrochemical and refining operations; and cotton and polycotton coveralls, lab coats, pants, and shirts. In addition, it provides high visibility clothing comprising reflective apparel, including vests, T-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, coats, raingear, jumpsuits, hats, and gloves for use in rescue operations; and protective products, such as gloves and sleeves that are used in the automotive, glass, and metal fabrication industries. The company sells its products to North American safety and mill supply distributors through a customer service group, regional sales managers, and independent sales representatives. It serves end user industrial customers, such as integrated oil, chemical/petrochemical, utilities, automobile, steel, glass, construction, smelting, munition plant, janitorial, pharmaceutical, mortuary, and high technology electronics manufacturer industries, as well as scientific and medical laboratories; and federal, state, and local governmental agencies and departments. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Ronkonkoma, New York.

Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company's respiratory care/anesthesia products comprise air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products include aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, and portable suction equipment. It also provides medical gas equipment, which comprise construction products consisting of in-wall medical system components, central station pumps and compressors, and headwalls; regulation devices and suction equipment comprising flowmeters, vacuum regulators, and pressure regulators, as well as related adapters, fittings, and hoses that measure, regulate, monitor, and transfer medical gases from walled piping or equipment to patients; and disposable oxygen cylinders to provide oxygen for short periods. In addition, the company offers medical products that include respiratory/resuscitation products comprising demand resuscitation valves, portable resuscitation systems, bag masks and related products, emergency transport ventilators, precision oxygen regulators, minilators, multilators, and humidifiers; and trauma and patient handling products, such as spine immobilization products, pneumatic anti-shock garments, and trauma burn kits. It serves hospitals, hospital equipment dealers, hospital construction contractors, home health care dealers, emergency medical products dealers, and others. Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

