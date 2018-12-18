CRTCoin One Day Volume Hits $110,060.00 (CRT)

CRTCoin (CURRENCY:CRT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Over the last seven days, CRTCoin has traded 90.2% lower against the US dollar. CRTCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $110,060.00 worth of CRTCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CRTCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0374 or 0.00000395 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Allion (ALL) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

GlassCoin (GLS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000059 BTC.

RSGPcoin (RSGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00100025 BTC.

CRTCoin (CRT) is a coin. CRTCoin’s total supply is 10,079,270 coins. CRTCoin’s official Twitter account is @crtcoincom. CRTCoin’s official website is crtcoin.com.

CRTCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRTCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CRTCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CRTCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

