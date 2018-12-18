Cryptonite Market Capitalization Tops $254,669.00 (XCN)

Cryptonite (CURRENCY:XCN) traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. One Cryptonite coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including BX Thailand and FreiExchange. Cryptonite has a market cap of $254,669.00 and approximately $413.00 worth of Cryptonite was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cryptonite has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,511.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.58 or 0.02664494 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00818683 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.95 or 0.02504183 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.59 or 0.01241150 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00111139 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.71 or 0.01557696 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00346732 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00024226 BTC.

Cryptonite Coin Profile

Cryptonite (XCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the M7 POW hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Cryptonite’s total supply is 708,506,520 coins. Cryptonite’s official website is cryptonite.info. Cryptonite’s official Twitter account is @CryptoniteCoin.

Buying and Selling Cryptonite

Cryptonite can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand and FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptonite using one of the exchanges listed above.

