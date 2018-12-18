Csenge Advisory Group Buys New Holdings in Dorman Products Inc. (DORM)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 40,162 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,000. Dorman Products makes up about 1.3% of Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 7.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,916,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $267,506,000 after buying an additional 288,155 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 1,838.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 144,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,121,000 after buying an additional 137,118 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 29.0% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 605,614 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,369,000 after buying an additional 136,218 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 16.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 796,579 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,414,000 after buying an additional 110,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 14.9% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 743,623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,199,000 after buying an additional 96,310 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Monday, October 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dorman Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

In other news, CEO Mathias J. Barton sold 38,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total transaction of $3,416,372.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,288,805.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DORM opened at $83.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. Dorman Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.36 and a 1 year high of $91.32.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $247.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.46 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 19.80%. Research analysts expect that Dorman Products Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

