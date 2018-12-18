Csenge Advisory Group Invests $724,000 in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC (BIL)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC (BMV:BIL) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIL. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC in the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC in the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC by 745.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC by 226.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of BIL opened at $91.54 on Tuesday. SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC has a 52-week low of $1,603.40 and a 52-week high of $1,790.00.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th were given a $0.1572 dividend. This is an increase from SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%.
