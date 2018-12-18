Csenge Advisory Group Takes Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 116.7% during the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $161.61 on Tuesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $181.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6256 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Health Care ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

